Man shot after attacking police officer with knife in Paris: police source

A man was shot and seriously wounded after attacking a police officer with a knife in the Olympic host city Paris on Thursday evening, police sources told AFP.



The assailant, who received life-threatening injuries, had been turned away from a Louis Vuitton boutique, which had requested police to intervene.



"At the sight of the police, the man fled with a knife in his hand, then turned around and wounded a policeman in the ear," said another police source, without specifying the seriousness of the officer's injury.



AFP