Man shot after attacking police officer with knife in Paris: police source

2024-07-18 | 14:26
Man shot after attacking police officer with knife in Paris: police source
Man shot after attacking police officer with knife in Paris: police source

A man was shot and seriously wounded after attacking a police officer with a knife in the Olympic host city Paris on Thursday evening, police sources told AFP.

The assailant, who received life-threatening injuries, had been turned away from a Louis Vuitton boutique, which had requested police to intervene.

"At the sight of the police, the man fled with a knife in his hand, then turned around and wounded a policeman in the ear," said another police source, without specifying the seriousness of the officer's injury.

AFP

