300 Bangladesh police injured in Friday unrest: Spokesman to AFP

World News
2024-07-20 | 02:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
300 Bangladesh police injured in Friday unrest: Spokesman to AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
300 Bangladesh police injured in Friday unrest: Spokesman to AFP

At least 300 Bangladeshi police officers were injured during Friday clashes with demonstrators in multiple locations around the capital Dhaka, a police spokesman told AFP on Saturday.

"At least 150 police officers were admitted to hospital. Another 150 were given first aid treatment," Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesman Faruk Hossain told AFP, adding that the force had battled with "hundreds of thousands" of protesters.

AFP
 

World News

Bangladesh

Police

Unrest

LBCI Next
Russian drones hit energy facilities in Ukraine, officials reveal
British maritime authority receives report of incident 83 nautical miles from Aden, Yemen
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:47

Bangladesh police fire live rounds at Dhaka protesters: AFP

LBCI
World News
01:20

Bangladesh unrest prompts PM to cancel foreign travel

LBCI
World News
2024-07-19

Bangladesh police say senior opposition leader arrested in Dhaka

LBCI
World News
2024-07-19

104 police, 30 journalists among injured in Bangladesh clashes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:55

Cypriot leader says 'no option' but to reunify island after 50 years

LBCI
World News
05:15

Tehran says: No Iranian crude on tankers that collided off Singapore

LBCI
World News
04:59

Russian missile, drone attack kills 2 in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
03:47

Bangladesh police fire live rounds at Dhaka protesters: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:33

Russian drones hit energy facilities in Ukraine, officials reveal

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-19

UAE president extends support to Sudan to end crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-19

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-04-15

Russia extremely concerned by rise in Middle East tensions, urges restraint

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

Israeli warplanes strike Houla, South Lebanon; ambulances rush to scene

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Hezbollah's drone supply: Key components sourced from Europe

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Regional reach: Tel Aviv drone attack near US embassy raises tensions with Iran proxies

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:42

AFP photographer, Lebanon's Christina Assi, to carry Olympic Flame in honor of fallen journalists

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:41

Blinken: Israel-Hamas ceasefire close to the goal line

LBCI
Middle East News
08:52

Israel's defense minister vows to 'settle the score' for drone attack

LBCI
World News
07:16

Microsoft says cause of outage fixed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Potential Biden withdrawal: How will Democrats choose a new nominee?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More