Oman summons Iranian ambassador, issues formal protest after attack: State media

Oman on Sunday issued a formal protest to the Iranian ambassador following an attack on the country, state media reported, in a rare instance of it publicly accusing Tehran of targeting its territory.



"Oman expresses its profound dismay at these irresponsible acts, and underscores the imperative of adhering to the provisions of state sovereignty, good neighbourliness, non-interference in internal affairs," the state news agency said in a post on social media, just a day after Oman hosted the Iranian foreign minister for talks on the Strait of Hormuz.



AFP