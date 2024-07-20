Russian drones hit energy facilities in Ukraine, officials reveal

2024-07-20 | 02:33
Russian drones hit energy facilities in Ukraine, officials reveal
Russian drones hit energy facilities in Ukraine, officials reveal

Russian drones launched in an overnight attack on Ukraine on Saturday hit energy infrastructure facilities in two regions in the country's north, officials said.

Ukrainian air defence shot down 13 of 17 Russian drones over five regions in the east, north, and centre of the country, the air force said.

One of the Shahed drones hit an energy facility in the Sumy region while another struck a site in the Chernihiv region, regional officials said.

Repair teams were rushed to the sites of the strikes, they said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Russian forces have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since March, knocking out about half of the available energy generation and forcing extended blackouts for millions.

Reuters
 

