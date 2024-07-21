North Korea floats trash balloons towards South

World News
2024-07-21 | 00:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
North Korea floats trash balloons towards South
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
North Korea floats trash balloons towards South

North Korea on Sunday was floating balloons carrying trash towards South Korea, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

South Korea's military on Friday resumed its round-the-clock loudspeaker broadcast campaign targeting North Korea in response to what it called the "despicable, shameful, and vulgar" launch of balloons by Pyongyang carrying trash across the border.

Since May, North Korea has been floating thousands of balloons with bags of trash attached to them, which have become a new source of tension between the two Koreas.

Reuters
 

World News

North Korea

South Korea

Balloons

Border

LBCI Next
Ukraine's military: Russia attempts fifth drone attack on Kyiv in two weeks
Belarus says in talks with Berlin over German man on death row
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-11

South Korea fires warning shots after North Korea soldiers briefly cross border

LBCI
World News
2024-06-09

South Korea to blast loudspeaker broadcasts after trash balloons from North Korea

LBCI
World News
2024-06-01

South Korea warns public of more balloons being sent from North Korea

LBCI
World News
2024-05-29

South Korea accuses North of sending balloons with excrement across border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:47

Russia says intercepted US bomber planes over Arctic

LBCI
World News
03:57

Netanyahu to meet Biden on Tuesday in Washington: PM's office

LBCI
World News
01:37

US advises against travel to Bangladesh due to 'civil unrest'

LBCI
World News
01:30

Poland calls on EU to bolster ties with US to counter Russian 'disinformation'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-17

Maersk: Disruptions to container shipping via Red Sea have expanded

LBCI
Middle East News
02:47

Houthis say they targeted Israel's Eilat with several ballistic missiles

LBCI
Middle East News
00:14

Israeli military shoots down missile fired from Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry highlights advisory opinion of ICJ: Affirms necessity of establishing independent Palestinian state

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:51

Hezbollah ammunition depot hit by Israeli strikes, causing massive explosions: Reuters sources confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Israeli airstrike hits southern Lebanon's Aadloun - El Zahrani, successive explosions reported (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:24

Drone strike targets empty SUV in Burj Al-Muluk, injures several Syrians

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry highlights advisory opinion of ICJ: Affirms necessity of establishing independent Palestinian state

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30

Israeli PM Netanyahu hesitates on Hamas deal, delays approval before US visit

LBCI
Middle East News
02:47

Houthis say they targeted Israel's Eilat with several ballistic missiles

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:44

Health Ministry in Gaza declares war death toll at 38,919

LBCI
Middle East News
00:14

Israeli military shoots down missile fired from Yemen

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More