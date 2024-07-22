News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Daily Exercises
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Harris vows to win nomination and 'defeat Donald Trump'
World News
2024-07-22 | 00:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Harris vows to win nomination and 'defeat Donald Trump'
US Vice President Kamala Harris praised President Joe Biden's "patriotic" decision not to seek reelection Sunday and vowed to win the Democratic nomination and defeat Donald Trump.
"With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else," she said in a statement.
"I am honored to have the president’s endorsement and I intend to earn and win this nomination.... "I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party -- and unite our nation -- to defeat Donald Trump."
AFP
World News
Kamala Harris
Election
President
Defeat
Donald Trump
United States
Next
Germany's Scholz says Biden decision deserves 'respect'
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:17
US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election
World News
14:17
US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election
0
World News
02:48
Netanyahu heading to Washington with US in flux over presidential election race
World News
02:48
Netanyahu heading to Washington with US in flux over presidential election race
0
World News
00:43
Trump says Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden
World News
00:43
Trump says Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden
0
World News
13:50
US President Biden Announces Decision Not to Seek Reelection, Citing Best Interests of Party and Country
World News
13:50
US President Biden Announces Decision Not to Seek Reelection, Citing Best Interests of Party and Country
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:48
Netanyahu heading to Washington with US in flux over presidential election race
World News
02:48
Netanyahu heading to Washington with US in flux over presidential election race
0
World News
01:21
Russia says downed 75 Ukrainian drones
World News
01:21
Russia says downed 75 Ukrainian drones
0
Middle East News
00:50
Israeli Defense Minister thanks Biden for steadfast support regarding war in Gaza
Middle East News
00:50
Israeli Defense Minister thanks Biden for steadfast support regarding war in Gaza
0
World News
00:43
Trump says Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden
World News
00:43
Trump says Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
MP Khawaja to LBCI: Israel's internal struggles limit its ability to expand conflict to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
MP Khawaja to LBCI: Israel's internal struggles limit its ability to expand conflict to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Lebanon declares official day of mourning on August 4th for Beirut Port explosion
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Lebanon declares official day of mourning on August 4th for Beirut Port explosion
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-17
Macron discusses Israel-Hamas war with Egypt, Qatar and Bahrain
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-17
Macron discusses Israel-Hamas war with Egypt, Qatar and Bahrain
0
World News
14:17
US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election
World News
14:17
US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
16:06
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
16:06
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
13:50
US President Biden Announces Decision Not to Seek Reelection, Citing Best Interests of Party and Country
World News
13:50
US President Biden Announces Decision Not to Seek Reelection, Citing Best Interests of Party and Country
2
World News
14:17
US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election
World News
14:17
US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election
3
Lebanon News
13:10
Israeli attack on Lebanese Army outpost injures two soldiers
Lebanon News
13:10
Israeli attack on Lebanese Army outpost injures two soldiers
4
Lebanon News
05:04
Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:04
Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
08:14
Al-Sudani meets Mikati: Iraq's positions on Lebanon stem from commitment and brotherhood that unite the two peoples
Lebanon News
08:14
Al-Sudani meets Mikati: Iraq's positions on Lebanon stem from commitment and brotherhood that unite the two peoples
6
World News
16:06
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
16:06
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Details emerge: What to know about the Israeli attack on Yemen's Hodeida
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Details emerge: What to know about the Israeli attack on Yemen's Hodeida
8
Middle East News
07:47
Houthis say death toll rises to six in Israeli strike on port
Middle East News
07:47
Houthis say death toll rises to six in Israeli strike on port
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More