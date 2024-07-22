Harris vows to win nomination and 'defeat Donald Trump'

2024-07-22 | 00:12
Harris vows to win nomination and &#39;defeat Donald Trump&#39;
Harris vows to win nomination and 'defeat Donald Trump'

US Vice President Kamala Harris praised President Joe Biden's "patriotic" decision not to seek reelection Sunday and vowed to win the Democratic nomination and defeat Donald Trump.

"With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else," she said in a statement.

"I am honored to have the president’s endorsement and I intend to earn and win this nomination.... "I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party -- and unite our nation -- to defeat Donald Trump."

AFP

