I respect President Biden's decision and I look forward to us working together during the remainder of his presidency.
I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people. https://t.co/SCxFFtyl73
— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 21, 2024
