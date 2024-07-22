UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Sunday he respected US President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the race for the White House, paying tribute to a "remarkable career".



"I respect President Biden's decision and I look forward to us working together during the remainder of his presidency," Starmer wrote on X''.

I respect President Biden's decision and I look forward to us working together during the remainder of his presidency.



I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people. https://t.co/SCxFFtyl73 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 21, 2024

"I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people," he added.AFP