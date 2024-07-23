News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
DNC Chairman says party to deliver a presidential nominee by Aug. 7
World News
2024-07-23 | 00:59
High views
Share
Share
3
min
DNC Chairman says party to deliver a presidential nominee by Aug. 7
Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison said on Monday the Democratic Party will deliver a presidential nominee by Aug. 7 and is committed to an "open and fair" nominating process.
Earlier, on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris swiftly consolidated support for her presidential bid and secured commitments from hundreds of convention delegates.
Harris' campaign aims to wrap up her presidential nomination by Wednesday and secure a majority of the nearly 4,000 convention delegates needed to win, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
President Joe Biden has endorsed Harris as his successor, but he cannot force delegates to follow his lead. Locking in delegate support is essential to ensuring Harris replaces Biden on the Nov. 5 ballot as the party's nominee against Republican Donald Trump.
"I want to assure you that we are committed to an open and fair nominating process," the DNC's Harrison told reporters on a conference call.
"The work ahead may be unprecedented, but we are prepared to undertake a transparent, swift, and orderly process to move forward as a united Democratic party."
Minyon Moore, the chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, said a virtual nominating process ahead of the Aug. 19-22 event in Chicago was still needed.
"There is still a need for a virtual component to our nominating process. That has not changed," she said, adding an electronic voting system would be used to ensure deadlines were met.
The DNC had said earlier that a virtual vote would take place between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5, in order to have the nomination process completed by Aug. 7, the date by which Ohio law had required a nominee to be in place to make the state's ballot.
Ohio lawmakers subsequently pushed back the deadline to Sept. 1, but party officials said they hoped to beat the Aug. 7 deadline to avoid any legal risk in the state.
"By executing this process swiftly and effectively, we will bring our party together as we head to the convention in Chicago united," Moore said.
Reuters
World News
Democratic National Committee
Jaime Harrison
Democratic Party
Nominee
Kamala Harris
Next
At least 26 killed in attack on central Mali village
Senator to preside over Netanyahu's Congress speech
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:43
Former US House speaker Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris: Statement
World News
13:43
Former US House speaker Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris: Statement
0
World News
06:06
Kremlin says noted Kamala Harris's 'unfriendly rhetoric' towards Russia
World News
06:06
Kremlin says noted Kamala Harris's 'unfriendly rhetoric' towards Russia
0
World News
2024-07-22
Trump says Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden
World News
2024-07-22
Trump says Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden
0
World News
2024-07-21
US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election
World News
2024-07-21
US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:02
Death toll from Ethiopia landslide rises to 146
World News
04:02
Death toll from Ethiopia landslide rises to 146
0
World News
03:27
Bangladesh arrest total passes 2,500: AFP tally
World News
03:27
Bangladesh arrest total passes 2,500: AFP tally
0
World News
02:21
Russian air attack damages critical infrastructure in Sumy region, Ukraine
World News
02:21
Russian air attack damages critical infrastructure in Sumy region, Ukraine
0
World News
01:21
At least 26 killed in attack on central Mali village
World News
01:21
At least 26 killed in attack on central Mali village
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-21
Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-21
Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
0
World News
2024-07-17
HSBC names Georges Elhedery as next chief executive
World News
2024-07-17
HSBC names Georges Elhedery as next chief executive
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
2
Variety and Tech
08:34
Trailblazers of couture: 22 Lebanese designers among the 'Middle East’s Fashion Innovators'
Variety and Tech
08:34
Trailblazers of couture: 22 Lebanese designers among the 'Middle East’s Fashion Innovators'
3
Lebanon News
09:22
AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay
Lebanon News
09:22
AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay
4
Middle East News
05:55
Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say
Middle East News
05:55
Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Hostages forum says two captives killed while held by Hamas in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Hostages forum says two captives killed while held by Hamas in Gaza
6
World News
15:05
Netanyahu’s meeting with Biden 'in doubt,' Israeli Channel 13 reports
World News
15:05
Netanyahu’s meeting with Biden 'in doubt,' Israeli Channel 13 reports
7
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
8
Middle East News
12:13
Ambrey: Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted an UAE-managed tanker
Middle East News
12:13
Ambrey: Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted an UAE-managed tanker
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More