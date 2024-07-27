News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden to announce Supreme Court reform plans on Monday
World News
2024-07-27 | 00:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden to announce Supreme Court reform plans on Monday
US President Joe Biden will announce plans to reform the Supreme Court on Monday, Politico reported, citing two people familiar with the matter, adding he was likely to back term limits for justices and an enforceable code of ethics.
Biden said earlier this week during an Oval Office address that he would call for reform of the court.
He is also expected to seek a constitutional amendment to limit immunity for presidents and some other officeholders, Politico reported, in the aftermath of a July Supreme Court ruling that presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.
Biden will make the announcement in Texas on Monday, and the specific proposals could change, the report added.
Reuters
World News
United States
Joe Biden
Supreme Court
Reform
Next
CIA Chief to meet Israeli, Egyptian, and Qatari officials for Gaza talks
Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-18
South Korea's Supreme Court recognizes rights of same-sex couple in landmark ruling
World News
2024-07-18
South Korea's Supreme Court recognizes rights of same-sex couple in landmark ruling
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-13
Axios quoting an Israeli official: We did not inform the United States of the attack on Khan Yunis
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-13
Axios quoting an Israeli official: We did not inform the United States of the attack on Khan Yunis
0
Middle East News
2024-07-06
Iran reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential elections
Middle East News
2024-07-06
Iran reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential elections
0
World News
2024-07-04
China rejects Western calls for human rights reforms
World News
2024-07-04
China rejects Western calls for human rights reforms
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:04
Seven out of 10 high speed trains to run on average Saturday after sabotage
World News
04:04
Seven out of 10 high speed trains to run on average Saturday after sabotage
0
World News
02:53
Philippine coast guard says oil leaking from sunken tanker
World News
02:53
Philippine coast guard says oil leaking from sunken tanker
0
World News
02:07
Australian PM urges Myanmar generals to take different path and end conflict
World News
02:07
Australian PM urges Myanmar generals to take different path and end conflict
0
World News
01:10
Trump vows return to site of assassination attempt
World News
01:10
Trump vows return to site of assassination attempt
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-07-25
Saudi airline flynas to buy 90 Airbus planes
Middle East News
2024-07-25
Saudi airline flynas to buy 90 Airbus planes
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-08
Israeli strikes kill five individuals in southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
2024-05-08
Israeli strikes kill five individuals in southern Lebanon: AFP
0
Sports News
04:54
Kazakhstan win first medal of Olympics with bronze in 10m mixed team shooting
Sports News
04:54
Kazakhstan win first medal of Olympics with bronze in 10m mixed team shooting
0
Middle East News
2024-07-26
Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties
Middle East News
2024-07-26
Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:32
The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv
Lebanon News
10:32
The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv
2
Lebanon News
10:42
US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months
Lebanon News
10:42
US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months
3
Lebanon News
11:33
US President Biden’s deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals is not an indication of imminence of further escalation
Lebanon News
11:33
US President Biden’s deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals is not an indication of imminence of further escalation
4
World News
06:12
Airport at Franco-Swiss border evacuated for 'security reasons'
World News
06:12
Airport at Franco-Swiss border evacuated for 'security reasons'
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
War resolution: Netanyahu confronted with ceasefire demands in talks with US leaders
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
War resolution: Netanyahu confronted with ceasefire demands in talks with US leaders
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Netanyahu's conditions: Israel and Hamas struggle to overcome deadlock in ongoing negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Netanyahu's conditions: Israel and Hamas struggle to overcome deadlock in ongoing negotiations
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:01
WFP warns of escalating crisis in Gaza, reduces rations amid limited supplies
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:01
WFP warns of escalating crisis in Gaza, reduces rations amid limited supplies
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More