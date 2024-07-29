Two children dead, six critically injured in UK knife attack: Police

2024-07-29 | 14:10
Two children dead, six critically injured in UK knife attack: Police
Two children dead, six critically injured in UK knife attack: Police

Two children have been killed and nine more injured, six critically, in a knife attack in northern England on Monday, police said.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder over the attack in Southport, near Liverpool in northwest England, which also left two adults with critical injuries, Merseyside Police said in a news conference.

AFP
 

World News

England

Liverpool

Police

