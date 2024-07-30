Rain and floods add to misery of Sudanese displaced by war

Thousands of people are stranded on the streets of the eastern Sudanese city of Kassala as a deluge of rain compounds the suffering of more than a million Sudanese who sought refuge in the region from a 15-month-old war.



The rainy season that began earlier this month has already damaged shelters, made roads unusable, and will put millions at risk of water-borne diseases across large areas of the country.



It comes as the number of displaced people within Sudan, currently more than 10 million, continues to tick up as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) expands its territory in the war with the national army.



The war erupted in April 2023 and has sparked warnings of famine and what the United Nations has labeled the world's largest humanitarian crisis.





Reuters