News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Al Qaeda branch says it killed 50 Russian mercenaries, 10 Malian soldiers in Mali
World News
2024-07-30 | 11:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Al Qaeda branch says it killed 50 Russian mercenaries, 10 Malian soldiers in Mali
An al Qaeda affiliate said it killed 50 Russian Wagner mercenaries and 10 Malian soldiers in an ambush in Mali's northern Kidal region near the border with Algeria on Saturday, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.
The ambush occurred on the same day a Tuareg rebel movement known as the Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security and Development (CSP-PSD) said it had killed and injured dozens of Malian soldiers and Wagner mercenaries during days of fighting at the border town of Tinzaouaten.
The death toll is a significant blow, amounting to what appears to be Wagner's heaviest defeat since it stepped in two years ago to help Mali's junta fight Islamist groups that have been waging insurgencies across the Sahel region since 2012.
Mali, where the army seized power in coups in 2020 and 2021, has said Russian forces there are not Wagner mercenaries but trainers helping local troops with equipment bought from Russia.
However, Wagner said in a rare statement on Monday that its fighters battled alongside Malian soldiers from July 22-27 near Tinzaouaten and suffered heavy losses, including the death of their commander Sergei Shevchenko.
Several Russian military bloggers reported at least 20 Wagner deaths.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Al Qaeda
Russian
Mercenaries
Mali
Soldiers
Next
Harris vice president race narrows with Cooper, Whitmer out
Macron urges Iran to help prevent escalation in Lebanon-Israel tensions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-28
Mali separatists claim major victory over army, Russian allies
World News
2024-07-28
Mali separatists claim major victory over army, Russian allies
0
World News
2024-07-17
Russian Ministry of Defense: Moscow and Kyiv exchange 190 soldiers of war prisoners through UAE
World News
2024-07-17
Russian Ministry of Defense: Moscow and Kyiv exchange 190 soldiers of war prisoners through UAE
0
World News
00:32
Russian train collides with truck, injuring 52
World News
00:32
Russian train collides with truck, injuring 52
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-29
Israel army says 9 soldiers held over suspected abuse of detainee: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-29
Israel army says 9 soldiers held over suspected abuse of detainee: AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:04
Russia condemns Israeli strike on Lebanon
World News
15:04
Russia condemns Israeli strike on Lebanon
0
World News
12:01
Sudan says it conditionally accepts invitation to US-sponsored peace talks
World News
12:01
Sudan says it conditionally accepts invitation to US-sponsored peace talks
0
World News
11:12
US sanctions target Iran's missile, drone program facilitators
World News
11:12
US sanctions target Iran's missile, drone program facilitators
0
World News
11:02
Key opposition figure arrested in Venezuela
World News
11:02
Key opposition figure arrested in Venezuela
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:38
Fouad Shokor was present, bombs hit target precisely: Israel's Broadcasting Authority reports
Lebanon News
15:38
Fouad Shokor was present, bombs hit target precisely: Israel's Broadcasting Authority reports
0
Middle East News
2024-05-06
IAEA chief arrives in Iran
Middle East News
2024-05-06
IAEA chief arrives in Iran
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25
Israel army says recovered bodies of five hostages held in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25
Israel army says recovered bodies of five hostages held in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
13:10
LBCI sources confirm assassination attempt in Beirut's Southern Suburbs, target unidentified
Lebanon News
13:10
LBCI sources confirm assassination attempt in Beirut's Southern Suburbs, target unidentified
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:25
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
Lebanon News
13:25
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions
3
Lebanon News
04:53
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:53
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
13:10
LBCI sources confirm assassination attempt in Beirut's Southern Suburbs, target unidentified
Lebanon News
13:10
LBCI sources confirm assassination attempt in Beirut's Southern Suburbs, target unidentified
5
Lebanon News
08:20
Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
08:20
Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
6
Lebanon News
08:34
Middle East Airlines confirms flight schedules for July 30-31, 2024
Lebanon News
08:34
Middle East Airlines confirms flight schedules for July 30-31, 2024
7
Lebanon News
13:24
Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP
Lebanon News
13:24
Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP
8
Lebanon News
14:12
Senior Hezbollah leader survives Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters sources say
Lebanon News
14:12
Senior Hezbollah leader survives Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters sources say
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More