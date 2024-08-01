Freeing killer in Russia prisoner swap 'not easy decision': Germany

Germany said Thursday its release of a convicted murderer in a prisoner swap with Russia was "not an easy decision" and called on Russia and Belarus to release all political detainees.



German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said the decision to send Vadim Krasikov, a Russian jailed for assassinating a former Chechen rebel commander, back to Russia was informed by Berlin's duty towards German citizens and solidarity with the United States.



Hebestreit also called on "the Russian and Belarussian leadership to release all unjustly imprisoned political detainees".



AFP