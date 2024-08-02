Israeli media: Explosion near Israeli embassy in India

2024-08-02 | 11:16
LBCI
LBCI
Israeli media: Explosion near Israeli embassy in India

Preliminary reports from Israeli media indicate an explosion occurred near the Israeli embassy in India on Friday. 

No additional information has been disclosed yet.
 
This development comes as Israel, through its national security council, warned its nationals on Thursday to exercise caution abroad, as fears grow in Israel of a potential attack in retaliation for the assassination of senior Hezbollah and Hamas leaders.

