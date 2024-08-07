News
Niger cuts ties with Ukraine over remarks on Mali-Wagner attack
World News
2024-08-07 | 00:19
Niger cuts ties with Ukraine over remarks on Mali-Wagner attack
Niger's junta on Tuesday cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine over remarks from officials it said showed Ukraine's support for groups involved in fighting in neighboring Mali that killed dozens of soldiers and Russian Wagner fighters in July.
The move follows Mali's decision on Sunday to sever relations with Kyiv following comments by Ukraine's military spy agency about the fighting in northern Mali in which Tuareg rebels said they killed at least 84 Wagner mercenaries and 47 Malian soldiers.
The incident appeared to be Wagner's heaviest defeat since it stepped in two years ago to help Mali's military authorities fight insurgent groups.
In a televised address, spokesperson Abdourahamane Amadou said Niger had decided to act in solidarity with the government and people of Mali by cutting ties with Ukraine with immediate effect.
It was not immediately possible to reach the Ukrainian foreign ministry for comment due to the late hour.
On Monday, Ukraine condemned Mali's decision to sever relations as short-sighted and hasty, saying Kyiv rejected the allegation of Ukrainian support for international terrorism.
The row stems from televised remarks by Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military spy agency, who said that Malian rebels had received the "necessary" information to conduct the attack.
Niger, Mali, and others in West Africa have also condemned comments about the fighting by Ukraine's ambassadors to Senegal, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, and Liberia.
Senegal's foreign minister summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Yurii Pyvovarov on Friday over a video it said the Ukrainian embassy had posted on its Facebook page in which Pyvovarov provided "unequivocal and unqualified support for the terrorist attack" in Mali.
The spat comes as Ukraine has been trying to win over global support and in particular to broaden its appeal in the Global South.
Reuters
World News
Niger
Ukraine
Mali
Tuareg
Fighting
Kyiv
