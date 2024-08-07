India evacuates staff from its embassy, consulates in Bangladesh

2024-08-07 | 02:40
India evacuates staff from its embassy, consulates in Bangladesh
India evacuates staff from its embassy, consulates in Bangladesh

India has evacuated all non-essential staff and their families from its embassy and consulates in neighboring Bangladesh, two Indian government sources said on Wednesday, after weeks of unrest forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee.

All Indian diplomats remain in Bangladesh and the missions are functional, the sources added.

Besides the high commission or embassy in the capital Dhaka, India has assistant high commissions or consulates in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Sylhet.

Reuters

