Kyiv says most of the freed Belarus political prisoners now in Ukraine

More than 100 political prisoners freed by Belarus on Saturday were sent to Ukraine, Kyiv said, including protest leader Maria Kolesnikova.



"After receiving necessary medical care and if they so wish, the released citizens of Belarus will be transported to Poland and Lithuania," Kyiv's prisoner of war coordination center said in a statement, adding 114 of the 123 people freed were now in Ukraine.



Speaking in Vilnius, a spokesman for exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told AFP they were "unexpectedly" sent to Ukraine rather than Lithuania, a decision taken by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.



AFP



