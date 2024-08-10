News
US releases $3.5 billion to Israel to spend on US weapons
World News
2024-08-10 | 00:56
US releases $3.5 billion to Israel to spend on US weapons
Washington will provide Israel $3.5 billion to spend on US weapons and military equipment, the State Department said on Friday, with the release of the money coming months after the US Congress appropriated it during Israel's war in Gaza.
A State Department spokesperson said on Friday that the department notified Congress on Thursday that the government intended to release the billions of dollars worth of foreign military financing to Israel.
CNN reported earlier on the release of this amount, which comes from a $14 billion supplemental funding bill for Israel passed by the Congress in April.
Tensions in the Middle East have been mounting, and many fear a widening of Israel's war in Gaza that has already killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis.
There has been an increased risk of escalation into a broader Middle East war after recent killings of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut drew threats of retaliation against Israel.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Washington
Israel
Weapons
Military
