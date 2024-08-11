Father, son die in Russian air attack on Kyiv region, Ukraine says

2024-08-11 | 01:33
Father, son die in Russian air attack on Kyiv region, Ukraine says
Father, son die in Russian air attack on Kyiv region, Ukraine says

A 4-year-old boy and his 35-year-old father died when debris from a downed Russian weapon fell on the house they were living in near the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.

A 13-year-old child was among the injured in the attack in the Brovary district, in the Kyiv region just northeast of the capital's metropolitan area, Ukraine's emergency services said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Kyiv

Ukraine

