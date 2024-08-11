News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Father, son die in Russian air attack on Kyiv region, Ukraine says
World News
2024-08-11 | 01:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Father, son die in Russian air attack on Kyiv region, Ukraine says
A 4-year-old boy and his 35-year-old father died when debris from a downed Russian weapon fell on the house they were living in near the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.
A 13-year-old child was among the injured in the attack in the Brovary district, in the Kyiv region just northeast of the capital's metropolitan area, Ukraine's emergency services said on the Telegram messaging app.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Kyiv
Ukraine
Next
Philippines says actions of China Air Force 'illegal,' 'reckless'
Donald Trump's US presidential campaign states it was hacked, blames Iran
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-31
Russia launches one of war's largest drone attacks on Ukraine: Kyiv's military
World News
2024-07-31
Russia launches one of war's largest drone attacks on Ukraine: Kyiv's military
0
World News
2024-07-21
Ukraine's military: Russia attempts fifth drone attack on Kyiv in two weeks
World News
2024-07-21
Ukraine's military: Russia attempts fifth drone attack on Kyiv in two weeks
0
World News
2024-06-23
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv and surrounding region, Ukraine says
World News
2024-06-23
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv and surrounding region, Ukraine says
0
World News
03:22
Russia says 14 drones and four missiles launched by Ukraine shot down over Kursk region
World News
03:22
Russia says 14 drones and four missiles launched by Ukraine shot down over Kursk region
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:22
Russia says 14 drones and four missiles launched by Ukraine shot down over Kursk region
World News
03:22
Russia says 14 drones and four missiles launched by Ukraine shot down over Kursk region
0
World News
03:11
Philippines says actions of China Air Force 'illegal,' 'reckless'
World News
03:11
Philippines says actions of China Air Force 'illegal,' 'reckless'
0
World News
00:22
Donald Trump's US presidential campaign states it was hacked, blames Iran
World News
00:22
Donald Trump's US presidential campaign states it was hacked, blames Iran
0
World News
00:13
Several US, coalition personnel suffer injuries in Syria attack, US official says: Reuters
World News
00:13
Several US, coalition personnel suffer injuries in Syria attack, US official says: Reuters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:13
Several US, coalition personnel suffer injuries in Syria attack, US official says: Reuters
World News
00:13
Several US, coalition personnel suffer injuries in Syria attack, US official says: Reuters
0
Middle East News
2024-08-07
US forces intercept Houthi missiles and drone over Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-08-07
US forces intercept Houthi missiles and drone over Red Sea
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-09
Gasoline and diesel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-09
Gasoline and diesel prices drop in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-08-07
Iran asks airlines to avoid its airspace: Report says
Middle East News
2024-08-07
Iran asks airlines to avoid its airspace: Report says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:35
Israel breaks sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:35
Israel breaks sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Conditional support: Lebanon seeks international assistance to reinforce military presence in south
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Conditional support: Lebanon seeks international assistance to reinforce military presence in south
3
Lebanon News
09:46
Hezbollah: The enemy's actions demonstrate its commitment to a genocidal war
Lebanon News
09:46
Hezbollah: The enemy's actions demonstrate its commitment to a genocidal war
4
Lebanon News
06:55
Israeli shelling with phosphorus on Kfarkela in South Lebanon causes severe injury: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
06:55
Israeli shelling with phosphorus on Kfarkela in South Lebanon causes severe injury: Health Ministry
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From 2006 to 2024: A decade of preparation reveals evolving military capabilities of Hezbollah and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From 2006 to 2024: A decade of preparation reveals evolving military capabilities of Hezbollah and Israel
6
Middle East News
00:59
Israeli army claims to have struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon: Weapons depot, military buildings hit
Middle East News
00:59
Israeli army claims to have struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon: Weapons depot, military buildings hit
7
Lebanon News
04:51
Barghouti to LBCI: US can force Israel to cease fire; Sinwar's appointment won't undermine talks
Lebanon News
04:51
Barghouti to LBCI: US can force Israel to cease fire; Sinwar's appointment won't undermine talks
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Gaza school massacre: Netanyahu's firm stance risks jeopardizing prisoner deal as Gaza death toll rises
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Gaza school massacre: Netanyahu's firm stance risks jeopardizing prisoner deal as Gaza death toll rises
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More