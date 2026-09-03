Kuwait says Iran strikes 'direct threat' to its security, stability

Middle East News
03-09-2026 | 03:56
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Kuwait says Iran strikes &#39;direct threat&#39; to its security, stability
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Kuwait says Iran strikes 'direct threat' to its security, stability

Kuwait's foreign ministry on Thursday lambasted Tehran after the latest overnight attack targeting the tiny Gulf state, as hostilities between Iran and the United States reignited over the past days.

In a statement, the foreign ministry called the strikes "a direct threat to its (Kuwait's) security and stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory, and a grave breach of the rules of international law."


AFP
 

Middle East News

Kuwait

Iran

Strikes

Threat

Security

Stability

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