US to resume sales of 'offensive' weapons to Saudi Arabia

World News
2024-08-12 | 13:05
High views
US to resume sales of 'offensive' weapons to Saudi Arabia
0min
US to resume sales of 'offensive' weapons to Saudi Arabia

The United States said Monday it would resume sales of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, several years after they were suspended over human rights concerns in Yemen.

Since the freeze, and with a truce holding in Yemen, Saudi Arabia has "met their end of the deal, and we are prepared to meet ours," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

United States

Weapons

Saudi Arabia

Yemen

