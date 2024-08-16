WHO: More than 300 cholera deaths reported in Sudan

The humanitarian crisis from the civil war in Sudan is also exacerbating infections including cholera, and the bacterial disease has killed more than 300 people in the region, a World Health Official said on Friday.



WHO official Margaret Harris said in a media call that 11,327 cholera cases with 316 deaths had been reported and that dengue fever and meningitis infections were also on the rise.



"We expect to have more than has been reported," she added.





Reuters