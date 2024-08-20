News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden says Gaza protesters in Chicago 'have a point'
World News
2024-08-20 | 00:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden says Gaza protesters in Chicago 'have a point'
US President Joe Biden said Monday that protesters against Israel's war in Gaza who demonstrated outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago "have a point."
"Those protesters out in the street, they have a point. A lot of innocent people are being killed, on both sides," Biden said in his farewell speech to the convention, adding that it was time to "end this war."
AFP
World News
United States
Joe Biden
Chicago
Israel
Gaza
Next
Suspension of Columbia students disciplined over Gaza protests is removed
Paraguayan lawmaker killed in shootout with drug agents
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:27
Israel community announces death of 79-year-old hostage in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:27
Israel community announces death of 79-year-old hostage in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:22
Israeli army says retrieved bodies of six hostages from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:22
Israeli army says retrieved bodies of six hostages from Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:11
Israeli PM Netanyahu says aims to free 'maximum' number of living hostages in first Gaza exchange
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:11
Israeli PM Netanyahu says aims to free 'maximum' number of living hostages in first Gaza exchange
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-18
Blinken arrives in Israel to push Gaza truce: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-18
Blinken arrives in Israel to push Gaza truce: AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:13
US and South Korea hold joint air drills to counter Pyongyang threat
World News
03:13
US and South Korea hold joint air drills to counter Pyongyang threat
0
World News
03:06
Ukraine downs three missiles, 25 drones fired by Russia, Ukrainian air force says
World News
03:06
Ukraine downs three missiles, 25 drones fired by Russia, Ukrainian air force says
0
World News
02:56
Trump says Harris will not do Fox News debate on Sept. 4
World News
02:56
Trump says Harris will not do Fox News debate on Sept. 4
0
World News
02:23
Biden says Hamas 'backing away' from Gaza deal
World News
02:23
Biden says Hamas 'backing away' from Gaza deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:37
Repeated explosions reported across Bekaa region in Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
13:37
Repeated explosions reported across Bekaa region in Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-16
Public Health Ministry: No new cases of Mpox have been recorded in Lebanon since March
Lebanon News
2024-08-16
Public Health Ministry: No new cases of Mpox have been recorded in Lebanon since March
0
Lebanon News
06:31
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut, Keserwan and Jezzine
Lebanon News
06:31
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut, Keserwan and Jezzine
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:22
Israeli army says retrieved bodies of six hostages from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:22
Israeli army says retrieved bodies of six hostages from Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:27
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
12:27
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike targets Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, Reuters security sources say
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike targets Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, Reuters security sources say
2
Lebanon News
15:07
Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children
Lebanon News
15:07
Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children
3
Lebanon News
13:37
Repeated explosions reported across Bekaa region in Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
13:37
Repeated explosions reported across Bekaa region in Lebanon (Video)
4
Lebanon News
06:31
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut, Keserwan and Jezzine
Lebanon News
06:31
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut, Keserwan and Jezzine
5
Lebanon News
12:27
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
12:27
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
6
Middle East News
08:07
Israeli army: Sergeant dies in Hezbollah drone attack on northern Israel
Middle East News
08:07
Israeli army: Sergeant dies in Hezbollah drone attack on northern Israel
7
Lebanon News
09:12
Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli warplanes breaking sound barrier
Lebanon News
09:12
Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli warplanes breaking sound barrier
8
Lebanon News
06:37
MEA: Flights from Aug. 22 to 25, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
Lebanon News
06:37
MEA: Flights from Aug. 22 to 25, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More