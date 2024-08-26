Russian Defense Ministry says attack on Ukraine energy sites 'hit all targets'

2024-08-26 | 05:38
Russian Defense Ministry says attack on Ukraine energy sites &#39;hit all targets&#39;
Russian Defense Ministry says attack on Ukraine energy sites 'hit all targets'

Russia's defense ministry said Monday that it had carried out a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and hit all its targets.

"This morning Russian armed forces carried out a mass strike using long-range high-precision weaponry... on critically important energy infrastructure facilities," the ministry said on Telegram, adding: "All the set targets were hit."

AFP

