Germany to donate 100,000 mpox vaccine doses to combat outbreak in Africa

2024-08-26 | 06:53
High views
Germany to donate 100,000 mpox vaccine doses to combat outbreak in Africa

Germany will donate 100,000 mpox vaccine doses from its military stocks to help contain the outbreak on the African continent in the short term as well as provide help to the affected countries, said a government spokesperson on Monday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared mpox a global public health emergency, after an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo spread to neighboring countries and a new form of the virus, clade Ib, triggered concerns about the speed of transmission.


