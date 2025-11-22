Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the war in Ukraine and the situation in Gaza on the sidelines of the G20 summit in South Africa, the Canadian government said on Saturday.



The two leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and stressed that any settlement to the war must involve Kyiv, respect Ukraine’s core interests and provide security guarantees, the Canadian government said in a statement.



Carney committed to working with allies to reach a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine, it said.



The two leaders also stressed the need to bring stability to Gaza and to accelerate reconstruction efforts to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis there.





