Russia's war in Ukraine can only be ended on terms that have Kyiv's "unconditional consent", German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Saturday after the U.S. issued a plan to end the conflict.



There would be further discussions on the 28-point plan but "the war can only be ended if Ukraine gives its unconditional consent," Merz said in Johannesburg, on the sidelines of a G20 summit.



"Wars cannot be ended by major powers over the heads of the countries affected," he said.



AFP