US plan to end war must have Ukraine's total consent: Germany

22-11-2025 | 10:00
LBCI
LBCI
US plan to end war must have Ukraine&#39;s total consent: Germany
US plan to end war must have Ukraine's total consent: Germany

Russia's war in Ukraine can only be ended on terms that have Kyiv's "unconditional consent", German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Saturday after the U.S. issued a plan to end the conflict.

There would be further discussions on the 28-point plan but "the war can only be ended if Ukraine gives its unconditional consent," Merz said in Johannesburg, on the sidelines of a G20 summit.

"Wars cannot be ended by major powers over the heads of the countries affected," he said.

AFP

