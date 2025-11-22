News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
17
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
17
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Rubio and Witkoff in Geneva Sunday to discuss Trump's Ukraine plan: US official
World News
22-11-2025 | 11:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Rubio and Witkoff in Geneva Sunday to discuss Trump's Ukraine plan: US official
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and diplomatic envoy Steve Witkoff are scheduled to arrive in Geneva on Sunday to discuss President Donald Trump's plan to end the Ukraine war, a US official confirmed to AFP.
The official also said that US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday, had already arrived in the Swiss city on Saturday.
AFP
World News
Witkoff
Geneva
Sunday
discuss
Trump's
Ukraine
plan:
official
Next
Trump lavishes praise on New York's mayor-elect Mamdani at warm White House meeting
White House pauses executive order that would seek to preempt state laws on AI: Reuters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-21
Zelensky says Ukraine risks losing US support over Trump's plan to end war
World News
2025-11-21
Zelensky says Ukraine risks losing US support over Trump's plan to end war
0
World News
2025-10-17
Rubio, Liberian minister discuss boosting US participation in Liberia's critical minerals sector
World News
2025-10-17
Rubio, Liberian minister discuss boosting US participation in Liberia's critical minerals sector
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03
Hamas official says group still needs time to study Trump's Gaza plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03
Hamas official says group still needs time to study Trump's Gaza plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-23
Secretary Rubio warns West Bank annexation endangers Trump's Gaza plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-23
Secretary Rubio warns West Bank annexation endangers Trump's Gaza plan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:15
Erdogan 'pleased' Turkey to host COP31 summit, hails deal with Australia
World News
11:15
Erdogan 'pleased' Turkey to host COP31 summit, hails deal with Australia
0
World News
10:10
Canada's Carney and France's Macron discuss Ukraine, Gaza on G20 sidelines
World News
10:10
Canada's Carney and France's Macron discuss Ukraine, Gaza on G20 sidelines
0
World News
10:00
US plan to end war must have Ukraine's total consent: Germany
World News
10:00
US plan to end war must have Ukraine's total consent: Germany
0
World News
09:53
COP30 draft deal omits explicit reference to fossil fuels
World News
09:53
COP30 draft deal omits explicit reference to fossil fuels
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-19
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-19
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
0
World News
2025-11-05
Trump: We may work on a plan for nuclear disarmament with Russia and China
World News
2025-11-05
Trump: We may work on a plan for nuclear disarmament with Russia and China
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Trump says 'there will be disarming' in next phase of Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Trump says 'there will be disarming' in next phase of Gaza deal
0
Lebanon News
09:09
Israeli military announces new strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:09
Israeli military announces new strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:09
Israeli military announces new strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:09
Israeli military announces new strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
07:46
Israeli strikes target Mahmoudiyeh, Sejoud, and Rihan in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:46
Israeli strikes target Mahmoudiyeh, Sejoud, and Rihan in South Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Dispute over 4.75 million euros: EDL turns to judiciary after MEP maintenance controversy
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Dispute over 4.75 million euros: EDL turns to judiciary after MEP maintenance controversy
4
Lebanon News
07:40
Israeli strikes hit outskirts of Shmustar in the Bekaa Valley
Lebanon News
07:40
Israeli strikes hit outskirts of Shmustar in the Bekaa Valley
5
Lebanon News
09:06
Lebanese Army Chief: Army’s plan south of Litani River is progressing according to its set timeline
Lebanon News
09:06
Lebanese Army Chief: Army’s plan south of Litani River is progressing according to its set timeline
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Independence Day speech From Tyre highlights President Aoun’s push for state authority and border stability—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Independence Day speech From Tyre highlights President Aoun’s push for state authority and border stability—the details
7
Lebanon News
06:46
US praises Lebanon's "brave steps" toward a brighter future on Independence Day
Lebanon News
06:46
US praises Lebanon's "brave steps" toward a brighter future on Independence Day
8
Lebanon News
03:42
President Aoun pays tribute to René Moawad on 36th anniversary of assassination
Lebanon News
03:42
President Aoun pays tribute to René Moawad on 36th anniversary of assassination
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More