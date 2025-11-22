Rubio and Witkoff in Geneva Sunday to discuss Trump's Ukraine plan: US official

22-11-2025 | 11:14
Rubio and Witkoff in Geneva Sunday to discuss Trump&#39;s Ukraine plan: US official
Rubio and Witkoff in Geneva Sunday to discuss Trump's Ukraine plan: US official

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and diplomatic envoy Steve Witkoff are scheduled to arrive in Geneva on Sunday to discuss President Donald Trump's plan to end the Ukraine war, a US official confirmed to AFP.

The official also said that US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday, had already arrived in the Swiss city on Saturday.

AFP

