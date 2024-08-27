News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
IAEA chief Grossi says there is risk of nuclear incident in Russia's Kursk region
World News
2024-08-27 | 09:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
IAEA chief Grossi says there is risk of nuclear incident in Russia's Kursk region
UN nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi said after visiting Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant on Tuesday that there was a risk of a "nuclear incident" and the situation was serious.
Russia says the plant has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian forces that are just 40 km (25 miles) away after carving out a slice of Russian territory this month. Ukraine has yet to respond to the accusations.
Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told a news conference that the plant was extremely fragile because it had no protective dome.
He said the site was currently still operating very close to normal conditions, but this meant that the situation regarding its security was even more serious.
Reuters
World News
IAEA
Chief
Risk
Nuclear
Incident
Russia
Kursk
Next
Ukraine issues new air alerts a day after 'massive' Russian attack
At least 30 killed in Sudan dam collapse, number could be much higher, UN says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-22
UN nuclear agency head to visit Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant next week
World News
2024-08-22
UN nuclear agency head to visit Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant next week
0
World News
03:48
Russia opens criminal cases against more foreign journalists in Kursk region: Interfax reports
World News
03:48
Russia opens criminal cases against more foreign journalists in Kursk region: Interfax reports
0
World News
2024-08-26
Zelenskyy claims Ukrainian 'advances' in Russia's Kursk region
World News
2024-08-26
Zelenskyy claims Ukrainian 'advances' in Russia's Kursk region
0
Middle East News
2024-08-23
US, Israel defense chiefs discuss ceasefire deal, regional risks: Lloyd Austin says
Middle East News
2024-08-23
US, Israel defense chiefs discuss ceasefire deal, regional risks: Lloyd Austin says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:37
White House condemns strike that killed Reuters safety adviser in Ukraine
World News
09:37
White House condemns strike that killed Reuters safety adviser in Ukraine
0
World News
09:16
Zelenskyy says Ukraine used F-16s against Russian air attacks
World News
09:16
Zelenskyy says Ukraine used F-16s against Russian air attacks
0
World News
08:22
Zelenskyy says Kyiv test fired first Ukraine-made ballistic missile
World News
08:22
Zelenskyy says Kyiv test fired first Ukraine-made ballistic missile
0
World News
08:03
Russia-France ties hit new low after Telegram boss' arrest
World News
08:03
Russia-France ties hit new low after Telegram boss' arrest
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-26
Two Egyptian security sources: Gaza talks in Cairo ended without agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-26
Two Egyptian security sources: Gaza talks in Cairo ended without agreement
0
Middle East News
07:55
Iran's Supreme Leader calls for regulation of cyberspace
Middle East News
07:55
Iran's Supreme Leader calls for regulation of cyberspace
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:40
Israeli army says hostage rescued from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:40
Israeli army says hostage rescued from Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Netanyahu: We are working to return hostages through negotiations requiring military presence on the ground
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Netanyahu: We are working to return hostages through negotiations requiring military presence on the ground
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
3
Lebanon News
06:36
Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017 Dima Safi passes away at 30 after sudden heart attack
Lebanon News
06:36
Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017 Dima Safi passes away at 30 after sudden heart attack
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
5
Lebanon News
07:55
Beirut Airport’s fast-track departure facility project resumes, set to increase passenger capacity by 1 million: Public Works Minister
Lebanon News
07:55
Beirut Airport’s fast-track departure facility project resumes, set to increase passenger capacity by 1 million: Public Works Minister
6
Middle East News
00:10
Top US general states risk of broader war eases after Israel-Hezbollah exchange: Reuters
Middle East News
00:10
Top US general states risk of broader war eases after Israel-Hezbollah exchange: Reuters
7
Lebanon News
04:12
Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:12
Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
04:48
MP Kassem Hashem tells LBCI: The resistance exhibits rationality and wisdom in its approach to dealing with Israel
Lebanon News
04:48
MP Kassem Hashem tells LBCI: The resistance exhibits rationality and wisdom in its approach to dealing with Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More