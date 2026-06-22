Lebanon president, US and Qatari officials focus on de-escalation and ceasefire mechanisms

Lebanon News
22-06-2026 | 03:34
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Lebanon president, US and Qatari officials focus on de-escalation and ceasefire mechanisms
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Lebanon president, US and Qatari officials focus on de-escalation and ceasefire mechanisms

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received a phone call from U.S. Vice President JD Vance, senior adviser to the U.S. President Jared Kushner, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The call focused on efforts to stabilize the ceasefire in Lebanon, halt Israeli military escalation, and discuss the steps needed to achieve that goal, including the possibility of forming a coordination cell for this purpose.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

JD Vance

Jared Kushner

Qatar

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