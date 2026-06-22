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Lebanon president, US and Qatari officials focus on de-escalation and ceasefire mechanisms
Lebanon News
22-06-2026 | 03:34
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Lebanon president, US and Qatari officials focus on de-escalation and ceasefire mechanisms
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received a phone call from U.S. Vice President JD Vance, senior adviser to the U.S. President Jared Kushner, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.
The call focused on efforts to stabilize the ceasefire in Lebanon, halt Israeli military escalation, and discuss the steps needed to achieve that goal, including the possibility of forming a coordination cell for this purpose.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
JD Vance
Jared Kushner
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Lebanon backs idea of coordination cell to secure ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal
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