Ukraine's drones set oil depot in Russia's Rostov ablaze

World News
2024-08-28 | 00:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine&#39;s drones set oil depot in Russia&#39;s Rostov ablaze
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine's drones set oil depot in Russia's Rostov ablaze

Ukraine's drones set several oil tanks on fire at the Glubokinskaya oil depot in Russia's Rostov region, several Russian Telegram channels reported on Wednesday.

Rostov's governor, Vasily Golubev, said in a Telegram post that four Ukraine-launched drones were destroyed over the region but made no mention of an attack on an oil depot.

The Baza Telegram channel, which is close to Russia's security services, said that three tanks were burning after two drones fell on the territory of the oil depot.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

The attack comes while tanks were still on fire at another Rostov oil depot in the Proletarsk district, some ten days after the depot was attacked, Russian Telegram channels report.

Separately, Alexander Gusev, the governor of the Voronezh region that also borders Ukraine, said that debris from a Ukraine-launched drone over the region sparked a fire "near explosive objects." Gusev added that there was no detonation.

The fire has since been extinguished, Gusev said on Telegram, and residents from two settlements who were temporarily evacuated were returning to their homes.

Russian officials often do not disclose the full extent of damage inflicted by Ukrainian attacks.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Drones

Oil

Tanks

Fire

Glubokinskaya

Depot

Russia

Rostov

LBCI Next
Zuckerberg: Biden administration pressured Meta to censor COVID-19 content
North Korean leader attends test-firing of rocket launcher
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-28

Russia states oil depot in Kursk region on fire after Ukraine drone attack

LBCI
World News
2024-08-20

Ukraine downs three missiles, 25 drones fired by Russia, Ukrainian air force says

LBCI
World News
2024-08-18

Ukraine drone debris sparks fire in Rostov, Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-07-07

Ukraine hits munitions depot inside Russia with drones

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:13

Russia criticizes IAEA after trip to plant close to fighting

LBCI
World News
03:18

UN World Food Program launches investigation in Sudan as famine spreads: Reuters

LBCI
World News
01:50

Toyota says to halt all Japan factories due to typhoon

LBCI
World News
00:56

Trump faces revised US indictment in election subversion case

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Large fire erupts in Blat, Byblos and puts homes in danger

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-26

The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03

Israeli army says killed nine in West Bank operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01

Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017 Dima Safi passes away at 30 after sudden heart attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Beirut Airport’s fast-track departure facility project resumes, set to increase passenger capacity by 1 million: Public Works Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:04

Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:36

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Large fire erupts in Blat, Byblos and puts homes in danger

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:11

Kfarshima Municipality releases statement on case of five bodies found

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

UNIFIL reports rocket fired near peacekeeping site amid Hezbollah-Israeli clash

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Algerian ship arrives off Tripoli oil facilities with fuel shipment for Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More