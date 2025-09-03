Passenger traffic at Beirut Airport surges nearly 40% in August

Lebanon News
03-09-2025 | 05:19
High views
Passenger traffic at Beirut Airport surges nearly 40% in August

Passenger traffic through Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport increased significantly in August, with nearly one million travelers using the facility during the month, representing a 39% rise compared to the same period last year.

According to official figures, a total of 929,815 passengers passed through the airport in August. 

Arrivals jumped 60,25% year-on-year to 397,517 travelers, while departures climbed 26,43% to 532,274. Transit passengers, however, dropped by 87,16% to just 24.

The number of flights also rose by 24,81%, reaching 6,634 arrivals and departures combined. Of those, 3,318 were incoming flights and 3,316 departures.

From the beginning of 2025 through the end of August, overall passenger traffic totaled 4,802,038, up 9% from the 4,420,213 passengers recorded during the same period in 2024.

