IAEA chief discusses Ukraine, Russia nuclear plants with Zelenskyy, says situation fragile

UN nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi, who is due to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeast Ukraine on Wednesday, said the situation there was "very fragile" and the risk of a disaster remained.



Rossi spoke at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian nuclear and energy officials. They also discussed the state of affairs at the Kursk nuclear plant in Russia, which Ukrainian troops are close to.



Reuters