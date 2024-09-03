IAEA chief discusses Ukraine, Russia nuclear plants with Zelenskyy, says situation fragile

World News
2024-09-03 | 14:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
IAEA chief discusses Ukraine, Russia nuclear plants with Zelenskyy, says situation fragile
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
IAEA chief discusses Ukraine, Russia nuclear plants with Zelenskyy, says situation fragile

UN nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi, who is due to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeast Ukraine on Wednesday, said the situation there was "very fragile" and the risk of a disaster remained.

Rossi spoke at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian nuclear and energy officials. They also discussed the state of affairs at the Kursk nuclear plant in Russia, which Ukrainian troops are close to.

Reuters

World News

IAEA

Chief

Ukraine

Russia

Nuclear

Power Plant

Visit

LBCI Next
UAE president pardons Bangladesh nationals jailed for protesting
Putin meets Mongolian counterpart in Ulaanbaatar: Russian media pool
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-27

IAEA chief Grossi says there is risk of nuclear incident in Russia's Kursk region

LBCI
World News
2024-08-22

UN nuclear agency head to visit Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant next week

LBCI
World News
2024-07-12

UN calls for Russia to withdraw from Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-09-01

Ukraine drones target refinery, power plants in Moscow, Tver regions, Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:43

Belarus pardons 30 convicted of anti-govt protests

LBCI
World News
04:20

Putin says expects China's Xi at BRICS summit in Russia

LBCI
World News
04:02

Cathay says flights to resume by Saturday after faulty component repairs

LBCI
World News
03:23

Danish police arrest activist Greta Thunberg during Gaza war protest

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh arrested: Senior judicial source affirms to Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

Lebanon’s Public Prosecutor announces preventive detention for Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-29

Houthis claim attacks on four vessels in Red Sea and Mediterranean

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Ex-Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh arrested in Lebanon on suspicion of embezzling bank funds: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

UNIFIL's Spanish contingent barber injured by Israeli sniper in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh arrested: Senior judicial source affirms to Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Former Central Bank Governor Salameh accused of $110 million financial crimes: Two judicial sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Lebanon's Optimum Invest CEO to Reuters: Company not summoned for Tuesday's hearing, unaware of Riad Salameh's arrest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Cholera fears resurface in Lebanon: Vaccination campaign in full swing

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

Lebanon’s Public Prosecutor announces preventive detention for Riad Salameh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More