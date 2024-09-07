New York judge postpones Trump sentencing until after US election

2024-09-07 | 01:33
New York judge postpones Trump sentencing until after US election
New York judge postpones Trump sentencing until after US election

Sentencing for Donald Trump in his New York hush money trial was delayed Friday until after November's election, a win for the Republican as he battles Kamala Harris in the knife-edge White House race.

The former US president had been scheduled to be sentenced on September 18 for falsifying business records in a scheme to silence a porn star's politically damaging story.

But Judge Juan Merchan postponed it to November 26 -- three weeks past the November 5 election, as requested by Trump's lawyers.

"This is not a decision this Court makes lightly, but it is the decision which, in this Court's view, best advances the interests of justice," he wrote.

The postponement comes as Trump and Democrat Harris prepare to face off on the debate stage next Tuesday in the already extraordinary presidential race.

Trump welcomed the sentencing delay, taking to his Truth Social platform to blast the case as a "witch hunt."

"This case should be rightfully terminated," he added.

AFP
 

World News

US Elections

Sentencing

Donald Trump

US

New York

Kamala Harris

