China says ties with Philippines at a crossroads over South China Sea

2024-09-09 | 00:46
China says ties with Philippines at a crossroads over South China Sea
China says ties with Philippines at a crossroads over South China Sea

China called on the Philippines to "seriously consider the future" of a relationship "at a crossroads" in a Monday commentary published by the People's Daily, the newspaper of the governing Communist Party, amid tensions in the South China Sea.

The Philippines and China have exchanged accusations of intentionally ramming coast guard vessels in the disputed waterway in recent months, including a violent clash in June in which a Filipino sailor lost a finger.

The incidents have overshadowed efforts by both nations to rebuild trust and better manage confrontations, including setting up new communication lines to improve maritime dispute handling.

"China-Philippines relations stand at a crossroads, facing a choice of which way to go," the commentary said. "Dialogue and consultation is the right path, as there is no way out of the conflict through confrontation."

Manila "should seriously consider the future of China-Philippines relations and work with China to push bilateral relations back on track," it added.

The commentary was published under the pen name "Zhong Sheng," meaning "Voice of China," and was often used to give the paper a view on foreign policy issues.

Reuters

