Kremlin pledges 'appropriate' response if US allows Ukraine missile strikes on Russia

The Kremlin on Wednesday said it would respond "appropriately" if the US lifts its restrictions on Ukraine using American-supplied missiles to strike targets inside Russia after US President Joe Biden said he was "working that out."



Asked what the Kremlin's answer to the move would be, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "It will be appropriate," adding that Russia's offensive on Ukraine was itself a "response" to the West's support for Kyiv.



AFP