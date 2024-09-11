News
Biden seeks ‘full accountability’ following death of US citizen in West Bank
World News
2024-09-11 | 07:13
Biden seeks ‘full accountability’ following death of US citizen in West Bank
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Israel must do more to ensure that incidents like the fatal shooting of an American protester against settlement expansion never happen again, calling her death “totally unacceptable.”
In a statement, Biden said while Israel has taken responsibility for her death, the US government expects continued access as the investigation continues over the circumstances of the shooting.
Israel has said her death was accidental.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Joe Biden
Shooting
Israel
West Bank
French PM Barnier says he will name his government next week
Kremlin says Trump and Harris should leave Putin out of their fight
World News
01:07
US calls overhaul of Israeli conduct in West Bank after killing of US citizen
World News
2024-09-09
US demands Israel to conclude probe into killing of American activist in West Bank
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-09
Reassessment of border security: Impact of Allenby Bridge shooting reverberates across Israel, West Bank, and Jordan
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-08
Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge
World News
10:08
UK summons Iranian charge d'affaires over transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia
World News
09:53
Russia says it may 'unite ranks' with China if they face a threat
World News
09:24
White House says United States 'turning the page on inflation'
World News
08:06
Trump claims ABC-hosted US presidential debate was 'rigged' against him
Lebanon News
04:47
Abou Faour to LBCI: Political selfishness hinders presidential progress, expects name discussions soon
Middle East News
2024-08-30
Libya's central bank governor flees in fear for his life
Middle East News
2024-09-02
Syria's Kurds release 50 IS-linked detainees: AFP
Lebanon News
01:32
Over 15 Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon’s forest areas and orchards
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
11:49
Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israeli report warning: Attention turns to Al-Aqsa provocations, West Bank, north front with Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:32
Over 15 Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon’s forest areas and orchards
Lebanon News
10:49
Lebanon’s FM blasts Israeli aggression as new form of terrorism at Arab League session
Lebanon News
12:27
Final toll: 12 injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Syrian-Lebanese trade: Syria reduces transit fees for Lebanese trucks
Lebanon News
05:52
Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal leaves one dead, one injured
Lebanon News
07:13
EU's Borrell arrives in Beirut
