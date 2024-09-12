News
Donald Trump rules out holding another TV debate with Harris
World News
2024-09-12 | 15:35
Donald Trump rules out holding another TV debate with Harris
Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he will not participate in another televised debate with his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris.
"THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!" the Republican candidate wrote on his Truth Social platform, including in his tally the earlier debate with US President Joe Biden in June and his Tuesday showdown with Harris.
AFP
World News
US Elections
Donald Trump
Debate
US
Kamala Harris
