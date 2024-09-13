News
UK dismisses 'baseless' Russia spying claims
World News
2024-09-13 | 05:52
UK dismisses 'baseless' Russia spying claims
The British government on Friday rejected out-of-hand Russian spying claims against six of its diplomats in Moscow, calling the accusations "completely baseless."
The foreign ministry in London said the Kremlin revoked the diplomats' accreditation last month "in response to Russian state-directed activity across Europe and in the UK."
"We are unapologetic about protecting our national interests," a statement read.
World News
Britain
London
Diplomats
Russia
Moscow
Spying
