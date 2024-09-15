News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
One fireman dead in Austria flooding, authorities say
World News
2024-09-15 | 05:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
One fireman dead in Austria flooding, authorities say
A fireman in northeastern Austria has died in flooding as the country was hit by torrential rains that have lashed central and eastern Europe, authorities said on Sunday.
"Unfortunately, a firefighter died while responding to the flooding," Johanna Mikl-Leitner, the governor of Lower Austria, told reporters. The area has been classified as a natural disaster area due to the storm.
AFP
World News
Austria
Floods
Firefighter
Death
Europe
Next
All flights at main Shanghai airports canceled due to typhoon
Eight dead in Channel crossing attempt, says French police
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42
Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 41,206
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42
Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 41,206
0
World News
2024-09-14
At least four die in Romania floods
World News
2024-09-14
At least four die in Romania floods
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-14
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,182
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-14
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,182
0
World News
2024-09-14
Pope Francis condemns deaths of children in Gaza by Israeli bombings
World News
2024-09-14
Pope Francis condemns deaths of children in Gaza by Israeli bombings
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:02
Israeli PM Netanyahu to travel to US on September 24: Office says
World News
07:02
Israeli PM Netanyahu to travel to US on September 24: Office says
0
World News
07:00
All flights at main Shanghai airports canceled due to typhoon
World News
07:00
All flights at main Shanghai airports canceled due to typhoon
0
World News
03:30
Eight dead in Channel crossing attempt, says French police
World News
03:30
Eight dead in Channel crossing attempt, says French police
0
World News
03:30
Ukraine's air force reports: Defenses down 10 drones, 1 Russia-launched missile
World News
03:30
Ukraine's air force reports: Defenses down 10 drones, 1 Russia-launched missile
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:05
Israel PM warns Yemen rebels of 'heavy price' after missile attack
Middle East News
06:05
Israel PM warns Yemen rebels of 'heavy price' after missile attack
0
World News
02:36
China states it has 'indisputable sovereignty' over reef after Philippine ship leaves
World News
02:36
China states it has 'indisputable sovereignty' over reef after Philippine ship leaves
0
Lebanon News
05:37
Israeli army investigates 'unauthorized' leaflet drops in South Lebanon, calls it 'unilateral brigade action': Report
Lebanon News
05:37
Israeli army investigates 'unauthorized' leaflet drops in South Lebanon, calls it 'unilateral brigade action': Report
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-28
FM Bou Habib discusses the situation of Lebanese diaspora in Panama with Honorary Consul
Lebanon News
2024-08-28
FM Bou Habib discusses the situation of Lebanese diaspora in Panama with Honorary Consul
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
05:31
Al Riyadi Beirut loses 75-80 to Australia’s Tasmania JackJumpers in a tight match at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup, showing a strong performance and proudly representing Lebanon, finishing 4th on the global stage!
Sports News
05:31
Al Riyadi Beirut loses 75-80 to Australia’s Tasmania JackJumpers in a tight match at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup, showing a strong performance and proudly representing Lebanon, finishing 4th on the global stage!
2
Lebanon News
03:55
Israeli forces drop leaflets over South Lebanon's Wazzani village, urge evacuation
Lebanon News
03:55
Israeli forces drop leaflets over South Lebanon's Wazzani village, urge evacuation
3
Lebanon News
00:19
Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots
Lebanon News
00:19
Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel refocuses on northern front: Intensified military drills amid growing threats from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel refocuses on northern front: Intensified military drills amid growing threats from Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
05:37
Israeli army investigates 'unauthorized' leaflet drops in South Lebanon, calls it 'unilateral brigade action': Report
Lebanon News
05:37
Israeli army investigates 'unauthorized' leaflet drops in South Lebanon, calls it 'unilateral brigade action': Report
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
US repositions naval power: Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
US repositions naval power: Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Middle East
7
Middle East News
01:10
Sirens sound in 10 Israeli locations amid drone warning; over 30 rockets fired from Lebanon: Al Jazeera reports
Middle East News
01:10
Sirens sound in 10 Israeli locations amid drone warning; over 30 rockets fired from Lebanon: Al Jazeera reports
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New education policy sparks controversy: Lebanon's approach to illegal Syrian students
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New education policy sparks controversy: Lebanon's approach to illegal Syrian students
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More