Comoros President makes first appearance since attack
World News
2024-09-19 | 06:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Comoros President makes first appearance since attack
Comoros President Azali Assoumani on Thursday chaired a government cabinet meeting in his first public appearance since being wounded in a knife attack last week, government footage showed.
The video showed Azali with a thick bandage on the left side of his forehead, smiling as he got into a car and arriving at the presidential compound, where he greeted advisors and ministers before sitting at the end of the cabinet table.
AFP
World News
Comoros
President
Azali Assoumani
Public
Appearance
Government
Cabinet
