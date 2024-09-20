Italy to send another anti-missile system to Ukraine

2024-09-20 | 03:53
Italy to send another anti-missile system to Ukraine
Italy to send another anti-missile system to Ukraine

 Italy is preparing to send another Samp-T anti-missile system to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Thursday, emphasizing the importance of avoiding direct conflict with Russia.

“We are sending a new Samp-T anti-missile system to protect hospitals, schools, universities ... for this country that was attacked by Russia,” Tajani told Radio 24.

He added, “Defending Ukraine does not mean starting a world war. We are helping Ukraine and must work toward a just peace.”

Reuters

