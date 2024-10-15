Canada lists pro-Palestinian group Samidoun as a 'terrorist' entity

Canada, in coordination with the United States, on Tuesday designated the pro-Palestinian group Samidoun as a "terrorist entity" alleging that it had links with another terrorist-designated group, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.



"The listing of Samidoun as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code sends a strong message that Canada will not tolerate this type of activity, and will do everything in its power to counter the ongoing threat to Canada’s national security and all people in Canada," Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said in a statement.





Reuters