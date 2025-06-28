Yemen's Houthis say fired missile at Israel

World News
28-06-2025 | 05:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yemen&#39;s Houthis say fired missile at Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Yemen's Houthis say fired missile at Israel

Yemen's Houthi rebels said they fired a ballistic missile towards Israel on Saturday in response to Israel's conduct towards Palestinians during the Gaza war.

The Israeli army confirmed the launch and said the "missile was most likely successfully intercepted." 

In a statement, rebel military spokesman Yahya Saree said the Houthis had fired at a "sensitive Israeli enemy target in the occupied area of Beersheba using a Dhu al-Fiqar ballistic missile."

AFP

World News

Yemen

Houthi

Missile

Israel

Gaza

LBCI Next
Car bombing kills 13 Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border: Reuters
Trump says would bomb Iran again 'without question' if it keeps enriching uranium
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-09

Yemen's Houthis say fired missile at Israel airport

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-18

Yemen's Houthis claim missile fire at Israel airport

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-04

Israel's army says missile fired from Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Yemen's Houthis say Iran has right to self-defense, nuclear program after Israel strikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:36

Car bombing kills 13 Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border: Reuters

LBCI
World News
13:22

Trump says would bomb Iran again 'without question' if it keeps enriching uranium

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know

LBCI
World News
12:28

Thirteen killed, including three children, in Sudan paramilitary strikes on Darfur city: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:36

Car bombing kills 13 Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:02

Lebanon raises minimum wage to LBP 28 million

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-24

Nour News: Iranian airspace to reopen tonight after 12-day closure

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Names released, fear spreads: Israel escalates 'financial war' on Hezbollah with latest targeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Lebanon next? Elon Musk calls Lebanese president as Starlink eyes new market

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Israeli army denies targeting civilian building in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:02

Lebanon raises minimum wage to LBP 28 million

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:03

Israeli drone strike injures four in southern Lebanon’s Chaqra

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

'SWAT' officer killed, three others injured during raid in Tripoli (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

War fallout or peace push? Israel and US explore dramatic regional shifts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More