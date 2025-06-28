Yemen's Houthis say fired missile at Israel

Yemen's Houthi rebels said they fired a ballistic missile towards Israel on Saturday in response to Israel's conduct towards Palestinians during the Gaza war.



The Israeli army confirmed the launch and said the "missile was most likely successfully intercepted."



In a statement, rebel military spokesman Yahya Saree said the Houthis had fired at a "sensitive Israeli enemy target in the occupied area of Beersheba using a Dhu al-Fiqar ballistic missile."



AFP