Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Europe 'bakes' in summer's first heatwave as continent warms
World News
28-06-2025 | 10:45
Europe 'bakes' in summer's first heatwave as continent warms
Southern Europeans braced Saturday for the first heatwave of the northern hemisphere summer, as climate change pushes thermometers on the world's fastest-warming continent increasingly into the red.
Temperatures are set to rise to 37 degrees Celsius (99 Fahrenheit) in Rome, driving the Eternal City's many tourists and pilgrims to the Vatican alike towards the Italian capital's 2,500 public fountains for refreshment.
With residents of the southern French port city of Marseille expected to have to cope with temperatures flirting with 40C (104F), authorities in the city ordered public swimming pools to be made free of charge to help residents beat the Mediterranean heat.
Two-thirds of Portugal will be on high alert on Sunday for extreme heat and forest fires, with 42C (108F) expected in the capital Lisbon, while visitors to -- and protesters against -- Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos's Friday wedding in Venice likewise sweltered under the summer sun.
"There is no wind, a lot of humidity, we are sweating, and I'm suffocating at night," Alejandra Echeverria, a 40-year-old Mexican tourist to Venice, told AFP on Saturday.
"I try not to think about it, but I drink a lot of water and never stay still because that's when you get sunstroke," Sriane Mina, an Italian student, told AFP the day before.
Scientists have long warned that humanity's burning of fossil fuels is heating up the world with disastrous consequences for the environment, with Europe's ever-hotter and increasingly common blistering summer heatwaves a direct result of that warming.
The heatwave is forecast to become even more intense on Sunday.
Spain, which has in past years seen a series of deadly summer blazes ravaging the Iberian peninsula, is expecting peak temperatures in excess of 40C (104F) across most of the country.
AFP
World News
Europe
Summer
Heatwave
0
World News
06:36
Car bombing kills 13 Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border: Reuters
World News
06:36
Car bombing kills 13 Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border: Reuters
0
World News
05:06
Yemen's Houthis say fired missile at Israel
World News
05:06
Yemen's Houthis say fired missile at Israel
0
World News
13:22
Trump says would bomb Iran again 'without question' if it keeps enriching uranium
World News
13:22
Trump says would bomb Iran again 'without question' if it keeps enriching uranium
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know
0
Lebanon News
07:32
Lebanese officials discuss US proposal ahead of envoy’s return
Lebanon News
07:32
Lebanese officials discuss US proposal ahead of envoy’s return
0
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-28
Israel's Gaza aid blockade contested in World Court hearings
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-28
Israel's Gaza aid blockade contested in World Court hearings
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Names released, fear spreads: Israel escalates 'financial war' on Hezbollah with latest targeting
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Names released, fear spreads: Israel escalates 'financial war' on Hezbollah with latest targeting
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Names released, fear spreads: Israel escalates 'financial war' on Hezbollah with latest targeting
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Names released, fear spreads: Israel escalates 'financial war' on Hezbollah with latest targeting
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanon next? Elon Musk calls Lebanese president as Starlink eyes new market
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanon next? Elon Musk calls Lebanese president as Starlink eyes new market
4
Lebanon News
05:43
'SWAT' officer killed, three others injured during raid in Tripoli (Video)
Lebanon News
05:43
'SWAT' officer killed, three others injured during raid in Tripoli (Video)
5
Lebanon News
15:03
Israeli drone strike injures four in southern Lebanon’s Chaqra
Lebanon News
15:03
Israeli drone strike injures four in southern Lebanon’s Chaqra
6
Lebanon News
07:32
Lebanese officials discuss US proposal ahead of envoy’s return
Lebanon News
07:32
Lebanese officials discuss US proposal ahead of envoy’s return
7
Lebanon News
07:14
UNIFIL patrol obstructed in southern Lebanon; local residents condemn incident
Lebanon News
07:14
UNIFIL patrol obstructed in southern Lebanon; local residents condemn incident
8
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
