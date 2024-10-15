US says advanced anti-missile system in Israel operational soon

World News
2024-10-15 | 11:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US says advanced anti-missile system in Israel operational soon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US says advanced anti-missile system in Israel operational soon

The Pentagon said components for an advanced anti-missile system began arriving in Israel on Monday and that it would be fully operational in the near future, according to a statement on Tuesday.

"Over the coming days, additional U.S. military personnel and THAAD battery components will continue to arrive in Israel," Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder said.

"The battery will be fully operational capable in the near future, but for operations security reasons we will not discuss timelines."


Reuters

World News

Middle East News

US

THAAD

Anti-Missile

System

Israel

LBCI Next
North Korea blows up parts of roads connecting it to South
White House says it has monitored Iranian threats against Trump for years
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-13

US to send anti-missile system and troops to Israel: Pentagon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-13

US plans to send anti-missile system along with American troops to Israel: WSJ

LBCI
World News
14:41

US insists: THAAD in Israel for defense, not to instigate wider regional tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-13

Pentagon says will send THAAD missile defense system to Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:41

US insists: THAAD in Israel for defense, not to instigate wider regional tensions

LBCI
World News
14:11

US committed to monitoring situation in Beirut amid reduced Israeli strikes

LBCI
World News
14:01

About 3,000 French citizens have left Lebanon since start of hostilities: FM says

LBCI
World News
13:48

Blinken, Austin caution Israel that US aid could be withheld

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:01

About 3,000 French citizens have left Lebanon since start of hostilities: FM says

LBCI
World News
2024-10-11

China says will issue $325 billion in bonds to boost economy

LBCI
Middle East News
11:38

Rockets from Lebanon cause damage, ignite fires in Metula: Israel Hayom

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:15

Ten killed, over 15 injured after Israeli airstrikes on Qana, southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:25

Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region

LBCI
Middle East News
12:57

Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
16:58

Netanyahu informs US: Israel's willing to strike Iranian military targets rather than oil or nuclear facilities - Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance

LBCI
Middle East News
15:57

Israeli PM Netanyahu claims Israel is not targeting UNIFIL personnel in recent address

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:10

Hezbollah clashes with Israeli infantry force near Rab El Thalathine, South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More