Netanyahu tells France's Macron he opposes 'unilateral ceasefire' in Lebanon

World News
2024-10-15 | 12:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu tells France&#39;s Macron he opposes &#39;unilateral ceasefire&#39; in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu tells France's Macron he opposes 'unilateral ceasefire' in Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said he was opposed to agreeing to a "unilateral ceasefire" in Lebanon during a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to a statement released by his office.

"The prime minister said in the conversation that he is opposed to a unilateral ceasefire, which does not change the security situation in Lebanon, and which will only return it to the way it was," Netanyahu said, according to a statement.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

World News

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Ceasefire

Lebanon

Emmanuel Macron

LBCI Next
Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal
Seoul military says conducts 'counter-fire' after North Korea blows up roads
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-11

UN session fails to yield ceasefire in Lebanon: Israel's call for Resolution 1559

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10

Diplomatic efforts intensify to halt Israeli aggression: France calls for ceasefire in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah agreed on Lebanon ceasefire before Israel killed leader: Government source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

David Hale highlights barriers to Lebanon ceasefire amid Israeli-Iran tensions, says leaders must confront Hezbollah to seize peace opportunities

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
17:13

Israeli strikes in Gaza, south Lebanon lead to significant economic loss: World Bank's Banga

LBCI
World News
16:32

State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days

LBCI
World News
14:41

US insists: THAAD in Israel for defense, not to instigate wider regional tensions

LBCI
World News
14:11

US committed to monitoring situation in Beirut amid reduced Israeli strikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
17:13

Israeli strikes in Gaza, south Lebanon lead to significant economic loss: World Bank's Banga

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli army claims discovery of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit's underground command headquarters in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:49

Hezbollah says downed second Israeli Hermes 450 drone

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:25

Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region

LBCI
Middle East News
12:57

Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
16:32

State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Mikati to AFP: Lebanon is ready to increase its military presence in South Lebanon if a ceasefire is reached

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:10

Hezbollah clashes with Israeli infantry force near Rab El Thalathine, South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More