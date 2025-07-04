Russia announces fresh POW swap with Ukraine

04-07-2025 | 06:23
Russia announces fresh POW swap with Ukraine
Russia announces fresh POW swap with Ukraine

Russia announced a fresh swap of prisoners of war with Ukraine on Friday, saying it was part of agreements reached between Moscow and Kyiv during talks in Istanbul last month.

Russia's defense ministry said Kyiv handed over a "group of Russian servicemen" and that Moscow "handed a group of Ukrainian soldiers in return." It did not say how many soldiers were exchanged.

AFP

World News

Russia

POW

Swap

Ukraine

