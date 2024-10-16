Zelenskyy urges deployment of 'non-nuclear deterrence' in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday called for the deployment in Ukraine of a "comprehensive" force to deter more Russian attacks as part of his Victory Plan to end the war.



"Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its territory," Zelenskyy told lawmakers, adding that details of the plan were secret but had been discussed with the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany.



AFP