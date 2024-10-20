Israel set to take legal action against France's Macron over naval trade show ban

2024-10-20 | 10:04
LBCI
Israel set to take legal action against France&#39;s Macron over naval trade show ban
Israel set to take legal action against France's Macron over naval trade show ban

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday he had ordered his ministry to start legal proceedings against French President Emmanuel Macron after Paris banned Israeli firms from participating in an upcoming military naval trade show.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel

Israel Katz

France

Emmanuel Macron

